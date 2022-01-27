UK Warship, Combined Maritime Forces Seize Illicit Drugs Worth $18M

MANAMA, Bahrain – For the second time in 10 days, United Kingdom Royal Navy warship HMS Montrose (F236) interdicted a stateless fishing vessel transporting illegal drugs in the Gulf of Oman, Jan. 24.

GULF OF OMAN (Jan. 24, 2022) Personnel from United Kingdom Royal Navy frigate HMS Montrose (F236) interdict a stateless fishing vessel transiting international waters in the Gulf of Oman, Jan. 24. (UK Royal Navy photo)

Montrose was conducting a counter-narcotics patrol when it seized 150 kilograms of heroin, 250 kilograms of methamphetamine and 665 kilograms of hashish worth a total estimated U.S. street value of $18 million.

GULF OF OMAN (Jan. 24, 2022) Personnel from Royal Navy frigate HMS Montrose (F236) inventory illicit drugs seized from a stateless fishing vessel transiting international waters in the Gulf of Oman, Jan. 24. (UK Royal Navy photo)

“This seizure is a manifestation of the resolve and commitment of surface and air assets supporting Combined Maritime Forces to suppress and deter illicit activities at sea,” said Pakistan Navy Commodore Vaqar Muhammad, commander of Combined Task Force 150, one of three task forces under Combined Maritime Forces.

GULF OF OMAN (Jan. 24, 2022) Personnel from Royal Navy frigate HMS Montrose (F236) search a stateless fishing vessel transiting international waters in the Gulf of Oman, Jan. 24. (UK Royal Navy photo)

Combined Maritime Forces is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world. The organization includes 34 nations and is headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet.

