UK Warship Interdicts Illicit Drugs Shipment in Gulf of Oman

MANAMA, Bahrain – A United Kingdom Royal Navy frigate seized 1,041 kilograms of illegal drugs while transiting international waters during a counter-narcotics patrol in the Gulf of Oman, Jan. 15.

GULF OF OMAN (Jan. 15, 2022) Personnel from Royal Navy frigate HMS Montrose (F236) aboard small boats interdict a stateless dhow while transiting international waters in the Gulf of Oman, Jan. 15. (U.S. Navy photo)

HMS Montrose (F236) was operating as part of an international task force called Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, which has increased regional patrols to locate and disrupt unlawful maritime activity. CTF 150 is one of three task forces under Combined Maritime Forces.

Montrose seized 663 kilograms of heroin, 87 kilograms of methamphetamine and 291 kilograms of hashish and marijuana worth a combined U.S. street value estimated at $26 million.

GULF OF OMAN (Jan. 15, 2022) A member of Royal Navy from frigate HMS Montrose (F236) conducting an inventory weighs illicit drugs seized from a stateless dhow while transiting international waters in the Gulf of Oman, Jan. 15. (UK Royal Navy photo)

“Our relentless efforts have resulted in a substantial seizure of illegal narcotics and I am extremely proud of my team,” said Cmdr. Claire Thompson, Montrose’s commanding officer. “Our enduring presence never wanes.”

Montrose has been operating in the region since 2019 from Bahrain and periodically rotates its crew.

“Nine rotations into the forward-deployed model, HMS Montrose remains as professional and enthusiastic as ever,” said Thompson. Combined Maritime Forces is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world. The organization includes 34 nations and is headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet.

GULF OF OMAN (Jan. 15, 2022) Personnel from Royal Navy frigate HMS Montrose (F236) inventory illicit drugs seized from a stateless dhow while transiting international waters in the Gulf of Oman, Jan. 15. (U.S. Navy photo)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

