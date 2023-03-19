MANAMA, Bahrain – On March 19, Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) announced the selection of the first woman to serve as the senior enlisted leader for the 38-nation naval partnership led by the commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) in Bahrain.

NAVCENT Command Master Chief Celina Miller was selected as the next senior enlisted leader to replace U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Cortez Brown in May. Brown has filled the role since August 2021.

When Miller assumes the role, she will be the first woman to hold the position.

Miller enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1998. Over the course of more than 24 years of service, Miller has served aboard ships USS Shippingport (ARDM-4), USS Ashland (LSD 48), USS Tortuga (LSD 49) and USS Halsey (DDG 97).

In addition to tours at sea, she served as an independent yeoman at Naval Station Sigonella, Sicily; alongside the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne and 82nd Airborne Division in Afghanistan; and attended the Air Force Senior Enlisted Academy at Maxwell Air Force Base. She returned to Sigonella in 2014 to serve as the military personnel office and command career counselor at the Navy Supply Fleet Logistics Center.

In 2016, she was selected to the Command Senior Chief program and earned her master’s degree in science. She also attended the Command Master Chief course in Newport, Rhode Island. After completing the course, she became the first woman to serve as Halsey’s command master chief. Miller has also previously served as the command master chief for U.S. 5th Fleet’s Task Force 55, responsible for U.S. Navy surface forces operating in the Middle East.

Multinational forces under CMF operate in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Northern Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, Arabian Gulf and Indian Ocean. CMF is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world and helps ensure maritime security and stability across approximately 3.2 million square miles of international waters in the Middle East encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.