MANAMA, Bahrain – A U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter seized an estimated $29 million worth of illicit narcotics from a fishing vessel while patrolling the Gulf of Oman, Oct. 12, two weeks after another sizable interdiction.

221012-G-NO146-1001 GULF OF OMAN (Oct. 12, 2022) Personnel from U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) interdict a fishing vessel smuggling illicit drugs in the Gulf of Oman, Oct. 12. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Information Systems Technician 1st Class Vincent Aguirre)

USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) confiscated 2,980 kilograms of opium and 400 kilograms of methamphetamines as the fishing vessel transited international waters. The Coast Guard cutter was operating in support of Combined Task Force 150, which oversees maritime security operations for Combined Maritime Forces in the Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman and Gulf of Aden.

“A success like this is a team effort. I am proud of each and every member of our crew,” said Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Hills, Charles Moulthrope’s commanding officer. “We remain committed to countering the flow of illegal contraband and promoting security and stability across the region.”

221012-G-NO146-1002 GULF OF OMAN (Oct. 12, 2022) Personnel from U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) seize illicit drugs from a fishing vessel in international waters in the Gulf of Oman, Oct. 12. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Information Systems Technician 1st Class Vincent Aguirre)

Hills’ crew previously interdicted another fishing vessel Sept. 27 while patrolling the Gulf of Oman, which led to the seizure of $85 million worth of illegal drugs.

Charles Moulthrope arrived in the Middle East in May and operates from the U.S. Navy base in Bahrain where U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces are headquartered.

221012-G-NO146-1003 GULF OF OMAN (Oct. 12, 2022) Personnel from U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) inventory illicit drugs seized from a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Oct. 12. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Information Systems Technician 1st Class Vincent Aguirre)

221012-G-NO146-1004 GULF OF OMAN (Oct. 12, 2022) Bags of illicit drugs sit aboard U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) following the interdiction of a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Oct. 12. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Information Systems Technician 1st Class Vincent Aguirre)