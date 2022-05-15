U.S. Coast Guard Ship in Middle East Interdicts $17 Million in Drugs

GULF OF OMAN (May 15, 2022) Bags of illegal narcotics lie on the deck of a fishing vessel interdicted by U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter

USCGC Glen Harris (WPC 1144) in the Gulf of Oman, May 15. (U.S. Navy photo)

MANAMA, Bahrain – A U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter seized illicit narcotics from a fishing vessel while conducting patrols in the Gulf of Oman, May 15.

USCGC Glen Harris (WPC 1144) seized 182 kilograms of heroin, 182 kilograms of methamphetamine, 27 kilograms of amphetamine pills, and 568 kilograms of hashish with a total estimated U.S. street value of $17 million.

Glen Harris was operating as part of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, one of four task forces within the Combined Maritime Forces. The international naval force has increased regional patrols to locate and disrupt unlawful maritime activity.

On May 12, USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) interdicted a separate fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman and seized methamphetamine and hashish worth $10,000, following the seizure of $4 million in heroin May 5 by United Kingdom frigate HMS Montrose (F 236).

BEIRUT, Lebanon (Jan. 31, 2022) U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) and Glen Harris (WPC 1144) are moored pierside in Beirut, Lebanon, Jan. 31. Emlen Tunnell and Glen Harris are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region.

(U.S. Army photo by Cpl. DeAndre Dawkins)

Combined Maritime Forces is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world. The organization includes 34 nations and is headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet.

