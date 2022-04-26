Pakistan Navy Interdicts Boat Smuggling Hashish in Gulf of Oman

GULF OF OMAN (April 23, 2022) Crewmembers from Pakistan Navy guided-missile frigate PNS Shamsheer (FFG 252) seize illicit narcotics from a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman, April 23. (Pakistan Navy photo).

MANAMA, Bahrain – A Pakistan Navy guided-missile frigate seized illicit narcotics from a

fishing vessel while conducting patrols in international waters in the Gulf of Oman, April 23.



PNS Shamsheer (FFG 252) was operating as part of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, which

has increased regional patrols to locate and disrupt unlawful maritime activity. CTF 150 is

one of four task forces under Combined Maritime Forces.



The seizure consisted of 950 kilograms of hashish, with an estimated U.S. street value of $2

million.



“This successful seizure by PNS Shamsheer is the manifestation of cohesive efforts and

resolve of partner nations under the auspices of Combined Maritime Forces against illicit

activities in the maritime domain,” said Commodore Vaqar Muhammad, commander of CTF 150.



“CTF 150, in synergy with partner nations, will continue to deter and suppress illicit

activities in order to ensure freedom of navigation in its area of operations.”



Combined Maritime Forces is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world. The

organization includes 34 nations and is headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Naval Forces

Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet.

