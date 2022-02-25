French Warship Interdicts Illicit Drugs Shipment in Gulf of Oman

MANAMA, Bahrain – A French Marine Nationale frigate seized 271 kilograms of heroin from a fishing vessel while patrolling international waters in the Gulf of Oman, Feb.17.

FS Guépratte (F714) was operating as part of an international task force called Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, which has increased regional patrols to locate and disrupt unlawful maritime activity. CTF 150 is one of three task forces under Combined Maritime Forces.

GULF OF OMAN (Feb. 17, 2022) Members of a FS Guépratte (F714) boarding team inspect an intercepted fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Feb. 17. (French Marine Nationale photo)

Guépratte is a La Fayette-class frigate and has been operating in the Middle East since January.

Combined Maritime Forces is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world. The organization includes 34 nations and is headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

